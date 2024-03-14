Portuguese bank Banco BPI and Personetics have announced the introduction of Pulsoo, an independently branded application that allows small and medium business (SMB) owners to manage their businesses.
Pulsoo provides updates, personalised insights and recommendations that are tailored to the financial literacy level of SMB owners. Using Open Banking capabilities and the Personetics AI-based engagement platform, Pulsoo is a business insights ecosystem that covers issues such as current accounts, loans, taxation, fiscal planning, employee management, and much more.
Pulsoo is the result of BPI’s commitment to focus on the basic role of banks — helping customers address the financial challenges and needs they face in their daily lives, combined with a commitment to practical innovation.
Pulsoo is designed to focus on supporting the SMEs that constitute 90% of all businesses in Portugal
Afonso Fuzeta Eça, BPI’s designated Executive Member of the Board, said: “Pulsoo will allow companies to ask their accountants and bank managers fewer questions, and instead do much more on a self-service basis. By providing more hyper-personalised value than traditional banking apps, Pulsoo allows business owners to better manage their companies,”
“Personetics accelerated our product development immensely, enabling us to bring Pulsoo to market in only 6 months. In addition, our lively exchanges of ideas with the Personetics team, based on their extensive experience with creating hyper-personalised insights and presenting them in real time, helped make Pulsoo even better.”
Udi Ziv, CEO of Personetics, added: “We are pleased that BPI’s Center of Excellence for Innovation chose to partner with Personetics for Pulsoo, their first public-facing product and delighted to have Personetics personal, AI-driven financial insights and recommendations help the SMEs that are so well-represented in the Portuguese market. We admire BPI’s value-driven approach to innovation and are proud to support those efforts, with advanced analytics and actionable recommendations that can help increase business success.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData