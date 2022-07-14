Data analytics firm Personetics joins forces with Japanese neobank iBank

Personetics, a data analytics firm catering to financial institutions, has formed a partnership with Japanese neobank iBank Marketing.

Through the partnership, iBank, a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group (FFG), hopes to further the digital transformation of Japanese banks allowing them to serve their customers better.

iBank and Personetics will operate in a B2B2C (business-to-business-to-consumer) model to offer hyper-personalisation capabilities to regional partner banks.

Personetics leverages artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to provide financial data-driven personalisation and customer engagement solutions to banks and financial institutions.

Clients can use these solutions to provide personalised insights and recommendations along with product-based advice to their customers.

Personetics CEO & co-founder David Sosna said: “By bringing Personetics data enrichment and personalised engagement capabilities to iBank’s regional bank partners, we can open new opportunities for Japan’s regional banks to support their customers.

“We can help Japan’s regional banks offer personalised engagement, based on their own customers’ financial transaction data.

“We can work together to create the future of digital banking with better money management, relevant financial advice, helpful product recommendations, and other solutions such as smart budgets and savings recommendations to make people’s financial lives better.”

In February last year, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel-based Personetics secured $75m in a growth funding round.

It is backed by the likes of Warburg Pincus, Viola Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Nyca Partners.