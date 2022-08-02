Permira buys stake in credit data provider Reorg

Funds advised by private equity firm Permira have agreed to invest in Reorg, a data, analytics, and intelligence firm focused on the credit market.

As part of the deal, Permira will acquire the majority of Warburg Pincus’ stake in Reorg, with the Reorg team retaining the majority ownership.

The size of the investment, which will be used for product innovation and growth, was not disclosed.

US-based Reorg, which was established in 2013, uses technology coupled with financial and legal analysis and reporting to provide a ‘granular and holistic view’ of credit information.

Related Articles

The firm sources its analytics from a variety of public and proprietary data sources.

Permira noted that the company’s solution makes processes efficient for customers and democratise data access to complex and opaque information.

Currently, the technology firm caters to over 25,000 professionals across financial institutions, law firms and professional services businesses.

The deal, which is subject to customary regulatory approval, is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Reorg founder and CEO Kent Collier said: “We are relentless in solving our customers’ most pressing problems and, with the investment from Permira, will push forward in finding ever smarter solutions in the years ahead.”

Permira partners Daniel Brenhouse and Andrew Young said: “Kent and his team have built an impressive data-driven platform that provides deep insight and powerful analysis of the complex and often opaque credit markets.

“As we know first-hand through our experience in the sector with Permira Credit, the value Reorg offers financial and legal professionals is incomparable – especially in today’s dynamic market – and there are vast opportunities for further growth.”

Last February, Warburg Pincus led the $75m funding round of data analytics firm Personetics.