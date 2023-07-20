Customer and employee experience specialist has been selected to deliver Permanent TSB’s Voice of the Customer and employee experience programmes.

The collaboration represents a continuation of an existing four-year partnership. Medallia’s enterprise experience platform will support the retail bank in further embedding customer and employee engagement initiatives. The aim is to promote organisational change through the power of positive experiences.

Permanent TSB (PTSB) has been supporting communities in the Republic of Ireland for over 200 years. The bank’s 3,000 employees serve more than 1.2 million customers. The bank says that it is constantly striving to improve its customers’ financial wellbeing, attract and retain talent, and enhance the bank’s trustworthiness with all stakeholders. Central to this is actively evolving company culture, improving its customer and employee experience in tandem.

Re-imagining the customer experience

PTSB initially selected Medallia to reimagine its customer experience strategy in 2019. The bank recognised a need to deliver a more robust strategy to fully understand customer pain points. A year later PTSB chose Medallia to deliver its new employee experience programme, ‘Every Voice Counts.’

Amid turbulence in the Irish banking sector and during the Covid pandemic, PTSB realised it needed a fresh approach to how employee experience data was collected, understood, and actioned. This would enable PTSB to better support employees through all stages of their journey.

“Permanent TSB’s purpose is to build trust with our customers – we are a community serving the community. We have a responsibility to understand the sentiment and feedback our customers share with us, and take meaningful actions to improve our customer experience.

“Having the ability to quickly identify pain-points through our customer’s feedback and prioritise improvements to remove friction for them has been transformational,” says Sarah Cashman, Customer Experience Manager at PTSB.

“Customer experience is the golden thread that weaves through the entire organisation. Team members at all levels of the organisation are now looking at the same dashboards. From customer-facing teams to senior leaders, drawing on the insights in weekly ‘Customer Experience Task Force’ meetings. We are excited to see where our partnership takes us next.”

Permanent TSB: employee engagement metrics trend upwards

With Medallia powering PTSB’s employee experience programme, all employee engagement metrics are trending upwards. Between 2020 and 2022, employee net promoter scores (eNPS) have increased by 19 points, culture by eight, engagement by seven and trust by 10. The organisation has taken action on more than 1,000 positive changes based on employee feedback.

This has all of which have contributed to the bank’s strategic priorities and sense of community. With the help of Medallia, PTSB is now expanding its employee listening to new touchpoints, such as onboarding, to further enhance its Every Voice Counts programme.