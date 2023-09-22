Partech takes 30% stake in UpSlide image credit: shutterstock.com

French-headquartered global tech investment firm Partech has taken a 30% stake in UpSlide.

Microsoft Solutions Partner, UpSlide provides productivity and brand compliance Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to the finance industry.

UpSlide brings together expertise from the tech, finance and design fields. It aims to help leading finance and professional services firms boost productivity, improve brand consistency across corporate documents and empower staff to focus on more rewarding tasks.

Partech’s Omri Benayoun, General Partner, and André François-Poncet, Partner, will join the company’s board as non-executive directors.

UpSlide will leverage Partech’s expertise to strengthen its presence across key markets, particularly in the US and APAC. Expansion aligns with UpSlide’s focus on nurturing valuable client relationships globally and solidifying its standing as an industry leader.

The partnership also reaffirms the firm’s dedication to leveraging innovative technologies, notably AI. UpSlide says that it elevates product excellence and streamlines internal operations.

Julien Villemonteix, CEO at UpSlide, said: “We are thrilled to continue our journey with Partech. With their support and expertise, we’re poised to further solidify our position as a key solution provider for financial and professional services firms globally, while continuously delivering exceptional value to our clients”.

Omri Benayoun, General Partner at Partech, added: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with UpSlide. The founders and management of the company have carefully built, over the years, an ambitious company with highly engaged employees, focusing on delighting users. We are looking forward to helping them expand worldwide.”

UpSlide: ‘poised to become the leader in their category’

André François-Poncet, Partner at Partech, said: “We had been tracking UpSlide for many years. We were convinced they were poised to become the leader in their category. They have built a very sophisticated product, with only simplicity for the user. We are excited to help them further deepen and expand their product suite”.

UpSlide has over 140 employees across the US the UK Singapore, France and Germany. With Partech’s backing, UpSlide aims to accelerate its team expansion, with over 50 new hires anticipated in the next few years.

