SmartSearch renews identity verification warning image credit: shutterstock.com

More than 40% of banks and challenger banks admit that they have been a victim of financial crime, including money laundering, in the last six months. The research is released by digital compliance solution provider, SmartSearch.

It says the findings should come as no surprise. The same survey finds that just 18% of banks always complete checks to verify the identity of new individual customers.

SmartSearch surveyed compliance decision-makers in banks, challenger banks, crypto platforms, property developers and gaming outlets.

It follows the Economic Crime Survey released earlier this year. The report found that the mean annual cost per business for all fraud incidents was more than £16,000. Meanwhile, 11% of businesses reported annual total costs of over £20,000. Some 3% reported costs in excess of £100,000.

The SmartSearch data found that banks were the biggest victims across the sectors surveyed. Within banking, the number of challenger banks (46%) slightly edged out traditional high-street banks (40%) in making the admission.

Meanwhile, less than a third of banks (31%) often verify the identity of individual customers. Meantime, 34% only complete these necessary checks sometimes. On a rare occasion, just over one in 10 banks said they would ask for proof of identity and verify it manually or electronically.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Burden of compliance grows even heavier

Martin Cheek, MD, SmartSearch, said: “There’s no question financial crime can have massive implications for businesses. It’s not just the loss of revenue. It’s also the reputational damage and questions raised for regulators and authorities about the safeguards and compliance measures in place. That’s especially true if businesses are not properly verifying customers – as our survey has revealed.

“As the threat of money laundering and financial crime increases, the burden of compliance grows even heavier. Firms must take action and improve both their systems and their processes to avoid becoming victims too. Advancements in digital compliance are helping firms of all sizes mitigate these challenges. It not only identifies potential red flags as part of detailed checks, but provides constant access to real-time data and intelligence.”

SmartSearch Electronic Verification Uncovered campaign

The survey is the third in SmartSearch’s continuing Electronic Verification Uncovered campaign. This aims to make firms aware of the dangers of relying on flawed, old-fashioned methods of identity verification. The campaign argues that businesses should use digital compliance to ensure they properly identify and screen clients. This is recommended by the Government in the 2020 Money Laundering and Terrorist Finance Act. The legislation aims to stem the flow of dirty money into the UK and protect firms from the fines and reputational damage which come with breaches.