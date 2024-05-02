Orion Innovation (Orion) has announced it has signed a deal with BNI Madagascar to improve the bank’s digital banking experience for their customers. As part of the agreement, Orion will implement Temenos‘ cloud-based core banking platform into BNI’s operations, modernising its product portfolio to bring customers personalised, digital-first banking solutions.
As one of the nation’s premier banking network, BNI Madagascar stands as a pivotal entity in the national banking sector with an extensive network spread across all 23 regions of the country.
Alexandre Mey, CEO of BNI Madagascar, said: “We are committed to reinforcing our leadership in the banking sector while steering the digital revolution in Madagascar. Our vision is to create an integrated banking ecosystem that not only meets the current market needs but also anticipates them.”
Thibault Huvelle, Head of Digital at BNI Madagascar, added: “By advancing towards a comprehensive digital ecosystem, we are transforming every digital interaction into an exceptional customer experience. We work closely with cutting-edge external partners like Orion, to ensure that our solutions are advanced and tailored to the specific needs of the Malagasy market. It marks a new era for banking, where technology continually enriches the user experience.”
BNI Madagascar, a banking and financial services corporation, is embarking on a digital modernisation journey for both Small/Medium-sized enterprises and retail customers. Orion’s suite of digital services and technology solutions will empower BNI to modernise legacy systems, design innovative products, and tap into new business opportunities.
This deal marks a significant achievement for Orion in the region
The deal reaffirms Orion’s commitment to investing in Africa’s digital transformation journey, enabling a unified banking experience across various touchpoints, spanning online banking, mobile banking, and in-branch services.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Suchen Janjale, Orion’s Head of Financial Services in Europe, commented: “This is another deal that continues our success in Africa and the Middle East as we expand our services in the region. Our strong track record for providing banking transformations is what motivated BNI to select Orion as their trusted partner for their modernisation efforts.”