Orion Innovation partners with Africa and Gulf Bank. Source: Shutterstock.com

Orion Innovation has announced it has signed a deal with Africa and Gulf Bank (AGB) to modernise the bank’s banking products and services. As part of the agreement, Orion will implement Temenos‘ cloud-based core banking platform into AGB’s operations, modernising its product portfolio to bring personalised, digital-first banking solutions to customers.

Orion is a digital transformation and product development services firm with 12 major delivery centres spread across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings.

AGB is a banking and financial services corporation holds the goal of providing customers with tailored and innovative financial solutions backed by cutting-edge technology.

Orion’s suite of digital services and technology solutions empowers banks to modernise legacy systems, design new products, and tap into new business opportunities. This deal is significant for Orion as it expands its global footprint into the Middle East and Africa regions (MEA). This partnership follows on from its recent deal with Philippines-based Cebuana Lhuillier Bank.

Anoop Gala, Orion’s Global Head of Financial Services, reacting positively to the news, saying: “We are thrilled to embark on AGB’s core modernisation program. Our comprehensive offerings around Temenos, coupled with our regional presence in the MEA, position us well to ensure a successful core banking transformation. This partnership will accelerate AGB’s Digital First initiative and support its strategic growth plans.”

Nadeem Lodhi, CEO for Africa and Gulf bank, commented: “Africa and Gulf Bank has developed an ambitious roadmap based on innovative retail, digital and wholesale banking products and services which include critical capability enhancements like instant onboarding, automated AI-based approvals, straight-through-processing and digitised workflows. He stated that building up on its ‘Digital and Agency First’ strategy, the introduction of Temenos Transact and Infinity will allow AGB to develop robust banking services for Sudanese people both at home and in the diaspora.”

