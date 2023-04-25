DBS Bank India has unveiled its latest ‘One DBS’ brand campaign, The marketing initiative aims to captures the powerful, new benefits to customers from the expanded branch network across India. In addition, the brand campaign highlights the bank’s solutions for both businesses and individuals.

The new campaign launched with a branding film that stresses the bank’s ability to up the ante. Specifically, the combination of DBS Bank India’s enlarged physical presence and much-awarded digital expertise.

The campaign features creative visuals highlighting DBS Bank India’s pan-Asia and pan-India presence. reiterating its position as the bank of choice when it comes to Asian connectivity. In addition to the expanded scale, the brand film builds on its purpose i.e. what DBS wants to stand for.

One DBS brand campaign promotes bank’s commitment to responsible banking, sustainable finance

The brand film will be promoted via a 360-degree campaign, including TV, Outdoor and digital media. Leo Burnett is the agency leading the film production and conceptualisation of the campaign.

“DBS is a very different kind of bank that stands out in its approach to reimagining banking. Our film does a great job of illustrating the benefits from the bank’s impressive scale as ‘One DBS’. From an expanded presence in over 500 branches to being recognized as Asia’s safest bank for 14 years in a row, to being a trusted partner for small and big businesses; it’s truly a story of a bank that has a whole lot to offer, that lets you live more. A story told the DBS way,” said Mayuresh Dubhashi, Group Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett.

One DBS brand campaign: runs across 41 channels, 7 different languages

The campaign will run on forty-one channels and in seven different languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi).

Shoma Narayanan, MD – Group Strategic Marketing & Communications at DBS Bank India, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest brand campaign. This builds on the differentiator of our “phy-gital” offering. DBS occupies a unique space in the Indian market. It is the largest foreign bank in India by branch presence. Our new campaign underscores how we can bring together the best of both our global expertise and wide, local network to leverage our enhanced scale and create the best customer experience.”