OCBC has unveiled a unified brand across its core markets. The initiative is allied to its One Group strategy, designed to capitalise on the sizeable ASEAN-Greater China market opportunity. With this sharpened ASEAN-Greater China focus, OCBC expects to accelerate international growth. The strategy aims to deliver S$3bn in incremental revenue by 2025, on top of its current growth trajectory.

To unify the brand, legal name changes have been made for key subsidiaries. In Hong Kong SAR, OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited is now OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited. In Macau SAR, Banco OCBC Weng Hang is now OCBC Bank (Macau) Limited. Pending regulatory approval, OCBC Wing Hang Bank (China) Limited will change its legal name to OCBC Bank Limited in mainland China in the fourth quarter of 2023.

With these legal name changes in Greater China, OCBC has launched a unified refreshed logo for its banking entities. OCBC NISP, OCBC’s Indonesian subsidiary, will adopt the same logo in the fourth quarter of 2023. The logo for Bank of Singapore, OCBC’s dedicated private banking subsidiary, remains unchanged.

New logo, new tagline – For now and beyond

The OCBC logo was last refreshed in 1998. While the logo is modernised, it retains the classic Chinese sailing ship, iconic to the OCBC brand. The logo expresses OCBC’s founding fathers’ entrepreneurial spirit as they ventured into ASEAN to build homes and businesses that have benefited generations. This iconic symbol has been featured in every iteration of its logo since the Bank was founded in 1932.

In tandem with the new refreshed logo, the Bank has launched a new tagline: For now, and beyond

According to OCBC, the new tagline reflects its DNA of always taking a long-term view in its dealings and investments. Its commitment is not just to the present but the future, to make a lasting impact for a better world.

One Group strategy incorporates banking, insurance, wealth management

OCBC says the unified brand demonstrates its commitment to leveraging the combined strength of its comprehensive network. Meantime, its One Group strategy incorporates banking, wealth management and insurance. The bank says that this all combines to support the increasingly cross-border aspirations and growth of businesses and individuals.

Helen Wong, Group CEO, OCBC, said, “The flow business between ASEAN and Greater China is not new to us. We recognise its potential. Over the years, we have built a strong franchise and put ourselves in a very good position to capture these flows. The effects of China’s reopening post-pandemic, the rise of ASEAN for the China plus one strategy and other geopolitical factors have amplified this potential.

“The unified brand that we have unveiled today is yet another strategic move. It solidifies our One Group approach, one of eight core pillars of our Corporate Strategy that was refreshed in 2022. It also furthers our commitment to customers. That when they bank with us, they have the collective strength of OCBC Group supporting them seamlessly across markets. With this One Group approach, our comprehensive ASEAN- Greater China franchise and twin hub proposition of Singapore and Hong Kong becomes even more compelling.

“We are therefore confident that we will be able to deliver S$3bn in incremental revenue by 2025 from our ASEAN-Greater China focus.”