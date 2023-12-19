NWTN collaborates with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. Source; Shutterstock.com

NWTN a mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green mobility solutions, has announced a collaboration with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB). NWTN and ADIB have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a one-year collaboration with automatic renewals to enhance the electric vehicle market in the UAE and beyond, offering unique auto financing options to customers.

Under the MOU, ADIB will become the first bank in the UAE to offer exclusive auto financing options at a competitive rate to customers purchasing Rabdan vehicles. Rabdan is NWTN’s premium mobility brand.

ADIB is a bank in the UAE with more than AED 184 billion in assets. The bank also offers online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

NWTN looks to enhance customer experience

This collaboration aligns with NWTN’s commitment to making sustainable transportation accessible and affordable and ADIB’s dedication to innovative financial services, furthering the parties’ vision of a greener future.

Through ADIB’s financing solutions, NWTN aims to enhance the customer experience and support the growing demand for electric vehicles in the region. This collaboration is an example of NWTN’s dedication to customer satisfaction.

The collaboration represents a significant step forward in promoting eco-friendly transportation solutions, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future. NWTN and ADIB are excited to explore this new avenue of business cooperation, further strengthening their positions in their respective sectors.

As a leading Islamic financial institution, ADIB has a track record of contributing to sustainable development. Their commitment to financing electric vehicles is evident through initiatives such as the Volt Electric Vehicle Finance program. The Volt program aligns with ADIB’s Environmental, Social, and Governance commitment and aims to make electric vehicle ownership financially accessible to a wider audience. This collaboration with NWTN underscores their dedication to fostering environmentally responsible solutions and supporting the nation’s transition to a sustainable future.