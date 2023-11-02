Can disruptive technologies boost competitiveness of North American banks: Temenos research image credit: shutterstock.com

North American banks have lagged their global counterparts in adopting modern technology. But that trend is shifting, according to an Economist Impact report published by Temenos. It finds that US banks are betting big on technology to modernise legacy systems and compete with non-traditional players.

Compared to 63% of banks globally, 90% of North American banks included in the survey consider technology to be the biggest trend impacting their industry in the next five years.

Product agility and enabling embedded finance are bigger strategic priorities for North American banks compared to other regions.

Almost a quarter of banks in North America (24%) compared to 18% globally are focusing their technology investment on agile technology delivery (DevOps).

North American banks see AI as a valuable tool for customer fraud detection more than any other region (20% vs 11% in Europe; 13% global).

Cloud, blockchain investment at US banks exceeds regional peers

And North American banks also are investing in blockchain as a fraud and cybersecurity tool, as well as to simplify processes and reduce costs. Compared to 12% of banks globally, 17% of North American banks focus their technology investment in blockchain.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

To best utilise emerging technologies and handle the exponential growth of data, banks are moving applications to the cloud. 36% of North American banks are prioritising moving domestic core banking vs. 26% of banks globally. More banks in North America (79%) believe that a multi-cloud strategy will become a regulatory pre-requisite in the next five years, compared to just 60% in Europe.

North American banks expect competition from disruptors more so than other regions. About half (47%) expect tech and e-commerce players, such as Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, to gain the most market share in investments, compared to 36% of banks in Europe.

US banks prioritise personalisation, embedded customer experience

To compete with these non-traditional players, North American banks are prioritising improving personalised and embedded customer experience and engagement more so than banks in other regions (34% in North America vs. 27% in Europe and 24% in the Middle East and Africa).

Collaboration is seen as central to facing the competition. North American banks are participating in sandboxes with fintech and other technology providers to test new propositions, more than banks in other regions (40% vs. 32% globally).

Nelly Rezny, Executive Vice President, Business Solutions Group, Americas, Temenos, said: “The fear of being left behind and missing out on new markets is pushing North American banks towards a greater adoption of disruptive technologies.

“Banks in this region are betting big on technology, with the goal of modernising and securing their core infrastructure and personalising customer experience and engagement.

Tech investments are also helping banks compete with fintechs and non-financial companies, both on banks’ traditional turf and in newer spaces, such as embedded finance, where their competitors have led the way.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up