Nest Egg, an investment advice platform for bank and credit union customers has been backed by OceanFirst Bank and Republic Bank as well as other strategic investors.

The strategic funding will support Nest Egg in expand its investment platform presence across the US.

Nest Egg currently partners with 11 financial institutions. Its services are accessible to nearly 1 million bank customers at over 100 locations in 12 states. Nest Egg plans to finalise several new partnerships in 2023, continuing momentum gained in 2022 and early 2023.

Michael Church, Nest Egg CEO and co-founder said: “These recent investments by our valued partners validate what we are doing. That is delivering tailored, on-demand investment advice in collaboration with customers’ trusted financial institutions. We believe that Nest Egg is filling a significant void by offering a modern, innovative investment platform to nearly every partner institution customer.”

Nest Egg delivers its financial advice to customers through a proprietary, intuitive interface. Every Nest Egg customer can meet with experienced, licensed financial advisers face-to-face and on-demand. That is either via terminals in branch locations or online anywhere, to discuss their financial future.

‘Building the best investment platform’: OceanFirst Bank

Joseph Lebel, OceanFirst Bank President and COO added: “Nest Egg is a valued part of our customer experience. It makes it easy to invest when it is most convenient and appropriate for each customer. We are pleased to support the company as it expands to more banks and credit unions. It is building what we believe is the best investment platform in the industry.”

Investor Republic Bank has introduced Nest Egg services for its customers. Andrew Trager Kusman, Chief Strategy Officer of Republic Bank added: “It has been helpful to have a solution that our associates can confidently recommend, knowing that a thoughtful, licensed adviser will guide each investor with the same care we extend to each customer of our bank. Nest Egg is part of our continued commitment to provide customers with innovative financial services to achieve their life goals.”

Arden Miller, co-founder, Nest Egg added: “Nest Egg offers account minimums of $1,000 and online and live video advisers on-demand. It offers a fast and easy account opening process. We are proud to provide expert financial advice to many, including those for whom it has been previously inaccessible. Our strategic partners’ investment enables us to reach more and more Americans via our trusted bank and credit union partners.”