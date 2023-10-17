Neobank PoetrYY Launches with Mbanq. Source: Shutterstock.com

Neobank PoetrYY has officially launched. It offers consumer banking products and services with immediate availability. The company has comprehensive financial services and solutions that include debit cards, checking accounts and peer-to-peer payments. PoetrYY seamlessly integrates traditional banking services into an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly platform, equipped with advanced biometric technology for enhanced security.

PoetrYY has the goal of transforming the banking landscape for startups, small businesses, collegiate athletes, individuals, and underserved communities. PoetrYY Finance leverages Mbanq’s cutting-edge Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform to offer innovative, secure, and inclusive financial solutions.

Delon Turner, Chairman of PoetrYY, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “Mbanq has been instrumental in helping PoetrYY bring its vision to life. Mbanq’s technology, compliance, and operations support have been invaluable in creating and running our neobank efficiently and cost-effectively. We are excited to offer inclusive banking solutions that make a positive difference to the lives of our customers.”

Mbanq’s CEO, Vlad Lounegov weighed in on what sets PoetrYY apart, emphasising the importance of community: “The team at PoetrYY Finance believes in US communities and the people that serve them. PoetrYY’s inclusivity and market potential make it stand out in the neobanking space, with huge potential for growth.”

Providing financial services to college athletes

PoetrYY Finance is deeply committed to unbanked and underbanked communities, aiming to simplify access to money management through mobile and digital technology. Its services cater to startups, small and medium businesses (SMBs), with a focus on disenfranchised and underserved communities.

PoetrYY Finance is also a FinTech innovator with several business products currently in the development stage. This includes a collegiate athletes Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) financial service partnership. This serves collegiate athletes with their NIL digital banking needs and helps them transition their collegiate earning power from the gridiron, court, and diamond, into robust checking, savings, and credit card programs. Another service is a College & University Endowment Collective that focuses on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs. This simplifies the financial lives of students and to allow them to donate and monitor contributions to their educational establishment.

