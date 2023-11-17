nCino forms partnership with OneSavings Bank. Source: Shutterstock.com

nCino has announced a strategic partnership with OneSavings Bank (OSB). This partnership will provide the institution with a cloud-based single platform that will help streamline traditional banking processes such as underwriting and loan origination. The partnership will support OSB as it further innovates its mortgage and lending operations via technology investments while maintaining a high level of customer service and regulatory compliance.

The UK mortgage industry is facing several challenges, including evolving customer demands and rapid changes in regulations. To add to this, many providers have outdated legacy IT systems that hinder their ability to adapt quickly when faced with shifting economic conditions or changing interest rates. This leaves many lenders without the flexibility or agility they need to handle new demands.

nCino to add flexibility and agility to OSB

OSB is taking an active leadership position in the UK lending market by implementing the nCino platform to enhance the efficiency of its lending processes. Through the partnership with nCino, OSB will gain a fully configurable, single-platform solution that will create agility in its lending practices and provide flexibility to continuously monitor the economic environment, pivot at speed and adjust itself accordingly while providing a superior experience for its customers and brokers.

Matthew Baillie, Group Chief Transformation Officer at OSB Group, said: “Our goal is to be recognised as the UK’s number one choice of specialist bank through our commitment to exceptional service, strong relationships and competitive propositions, helping customers, colleagues and communities prosper. I’m looking forward to the journey ahead of us with nCino and the added flexibility and agility we will gain by implementing the platform.”

Thomas Chaplin, Head of Mortgage Product, EMEA at nCino, commented: “nCino will enable OSB to further streamline its lending processes and drive efficiency while maintaining focus on providing outstanding customer service. By leveraging the power of a single platform, nCino can help mortgage providers, borrowers, and brokers alike to benefit from enhanced efficiency and transparency throughout the entire lending process. The exciting partnership between nCino and OSB is just the latest example of this tech-driven revolution that is modernising the mortgage industry in the UK and we’re incredibly proud to be partnered on this initiative.”

