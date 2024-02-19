NatWest launches Olympics Team GB ad campaign image credit: shutterstock

NatWest has unveiled its first Team GB ad campaign in the run up to the 2024 Olympics.

‘Whatever your goals, let’s get going’, marks the first in a programme of activity supporting NatWest’s partnership with Team GB.

The new campaign builds on the bank’s Tomorrow Begins Today Platform. This aims to inspire the nation to take action today for a better tomorrow. At the same time. it encourages people to get behind Team GB in the run up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

NatWest campaign runs from now until July 2024 Olympics

The campaign showcases the power of motivation and momentum in achieving your goals. The campaign features Olympic medallists, Asha Philip, Max Whitlock, Emily Campbell, Duncan Scott, Helen Glover and Beth Shriever.

It will run from now and throughout the Olympics in July across all internal and external media channels.

Marg Jobling Chief Marketing Officer at NatWest said: “Our partnership with Team GB is hugely exciting for us as a business. It is relatable and inspiring for all our customers, colleagues and communities across the UK. I’m incredibly proud to be bringing it to life with the launch of our activation campaign.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“Team GB is full of such incredible talent and inspiring stories. Over 360 athletes across 32 disciplines travel to Paris in pursuit of their ultimate goal. They are the perfect partner to help us spread the message that whatever your goal, taking action is the important first step.”

The campaign brings to life a visual representation of the nation coming together to take action towards a better tomorrow. Recognising that everyone has a goal of some sort, but often the biggest problem is just getting started.

The&Partnership: lead strategic and creative agency partner

The campaign is developed by lead strategic and creative agency partner The&Partnership, with Initiative undertaking the media planning and buying. The TV spot dramatises Asha Philip leading an epic charge, inspiring the UK to get going towards their goals.

Micky Tudor ECD of The&Partnership added: “NatWest wanted to inspire the country to get going on their goals. So naturally we smashed team GB, a Gwen Stefani banger and Georgia Hudson’s music video approach together. The result is an epic spot that’s full of playfulness and dynamism.”

Initiative: media planning and buying

Sharon Dhillon MD of Initiative said: “The dynamism from the creative needed to pull through into how NatWest showed up to the country. Through media, we focused on inspirational, high momentum moments and media placements that encourage people to take financial action today.”

In addition to the brand advert, NatWest will also be delivering two product focussed spots. The first is aimed at inspiring people to save towards their goals with help from the NatWest app. The second encourages SME’s and start-ups to take their business to the next level by taking part in the NatWest Business Accelerator programme.

Further product campaigns partnering with Team GB will be rolled out in the coming months. This marks a commitment by NatWest to celebrate this partnership across its entire business. It also encourages people to take control of their finances.