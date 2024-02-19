NatWest has unveiled its first Team GB ad campaign in the run up to the 2024 Olympics.
‘Whatever your goals, let’s get going’, marks the first in a programme of activity supporting NatWest’s partnership with Team GB.
The new campaign builds on the bank’s Tomorrow Begins Today Platform. This aims to inspire the nation to take action today for a better tomorrow. At the same time. it encourages people to get behind Team GB in the run up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
NatWest campaign runs from now until July 2024 Olympics
The campaign showcases the power of motivation and momentum in achieving your goals. The campaign features Olympic medallists, Asha Philip, Max Whitlock, Emily Campbell, Duncan Scott, Helen Glover and Beth Shriever.
It will run from now and throughout the Olympics in July across all internal and external media channels.
Marg Jobling Chief Marketing Officer at NatWest said: “Our partnership with Team GB is hugely exciting for us as a business. It is relatable and inspiring for all our customers, colleagues and communities across the UK. I’m incredibly proud to be bringing it to life with the launch of our activation campaign.”
“Team GB is full of such incredible talent and inspiring stories. Over 360 athletes across 32 disciplines travel to Paris in pursuit of their ultimate goal. They are the perfect partner to help us spread the message that whatever your goal, taking action is the important first step.”
The campaign brings to life a visual representation of the nation coming together to take action towards a better tomorrow. Recognising that everyone has a goal of some sort, but often the biggest problem is just getting started.
The&Partnership: lead strategic and creative agency partner
The campaign is developed by lead strategic and creative agency partner The&Partnership, with Initiative undertaking the media planning and buying. The TV spot dramatises Asha Philip leading an epic charge, inspiring the UK to get going towards their goals.
Micky Tudor ECD of The&Partnership added: “NatWest wanted to inspire the country to get going on their goals. So naturally we smashed team GB, a Gwen Stefani banger and Georgia Hudson’s music video approach together. The result is an epic spot that’s full of playfulness and dynamism.”
Initiative: media planning and buying
Sharon Dhillon MD of Initiative said: “The dynamism from the creative needed to pull through into how NatWest showed up to the country. Through media, we focused on inspirational, high momentum moments and media placements that encourage people to take financial action today.”
In addition to the brand advert, NatWest will also be delivering two product focussed spots. The first is aimed at inspiring people to save towards their goals with help from the NatWest app. The second encourages SME’s and start-ups to take their business to the next level by taking part in the NatWest Business Accelerator programme.
Further product campaigns partnering with Team GB will be rolled out in the coming months. This marks a commitment by NatWest to celebrate this partnership across its entire business. It also encourages people to take control of their finances.