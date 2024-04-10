Red Marker and Nationwide have announced a new strategic partnership. The primary objective of this alliance is to enhance consumer protection through clear and accurate communications, and proactively minimise risk in marketing and promotional assets, ensuring strict adherence to key regulatory requirements while providing a best-in-class customer experience.
By leveraging the robust and tailored capabilities of Red Marker’s marketing compliance solution, Nationwide enhances its priority of creating easily comprehensible, accurate communications, helping customers achieve optimal outcomes.
Red Marker reduces the time, effort and cost of marketing legal processes
Susan Turvey, Senior Manager Financial Promotions and Advertising Approvals at Nationwide, said: “We’re happy to be working with Red Marker, who will enable our teams to become more efficient and help ensure that our customers receive clear, fair and not misleading information through our marketing promotions. For an organisation which is so focussed on delivering the best possible customer service, this is really important to us.”
Mark Wood, Chief Operating Officer, Red Marker, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Nationwide. Our strategic partnership is a testament to our joint commitment to consumer protection. Helping ensure accurate communications while actively mitigating risk in marketing communications is crucial in providing an outstanding customer experience. We are excited to be involved in this pivotal step toward fortifying internal operations and maintaining the highest standards for customer communication at Nationwide.”
Red Marker reduces the time, effort and cost of marketing legal processes. Focusing on compliance outcomes, process efficiency and cost optimisation, Red Marker’s AI-based software platform enables real-time probabilistic risk identification in marketing and web content using machine learning rules and natural language processing for businesses in heavily regulated industries. By providing a streamlined workflow, Red Marker ensures that marketing, compliance, and legal teams can collaborate more effectively. Red Marker is a fully owned subsidiary of Kaplan, with operations in Australia, USA and UK.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData