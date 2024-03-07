Nationwide has agreed a deal to buy Virgin Money. The deal is reported to be for a fee of £2.9bn
While Nationwide has said that it is not looking to make any major changes to Virgin Money or to its employees just yet, it plans to phase out the brand over a six-year period, once the deal is completed. Nationwide will take on 7300 Virgin Money employees once the deal is finished.
Nationwide has already been very vocal in its commitment to keeping all of its branches open until at least 2026. It has supported this with a hugely prominent advertising campaign that is nearly impossible to avoid.
Nationwide adds more banks to its commitment to keep branches open
With this announcement, Nationwide now adds 91 branches to its network, taking its number of branches from 605 to 696, adding further commitment to its promise.
The deal would create the second-largest banking group in the UK, behind Lloyds Banking Group. The deal is the latest piece of merger and acquisition activity for British banks. Barclays recently announced that it will acquire Tesco Bank in a deal worth £600m. Sainsbury’s Bank has also floated the idea that it is open to offers as it looks to exit the finance industry, however as of yet there have been no major announcements.
Nationwide has offered a share price of 220p a share. This is 38% higher than Virgin Money’s closing share price on 6 March. The deal does not need the approval of Nationwide’s mutual members in order to go ahead, however, it will need to be backed by Virgin shareholders, who are likely to accept to proposition.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Virgin Money recently announced it will purchase Abrdn’s 50% stake in their joint venture, Virgin Money Investments, following the successful launches of its new investment and pension services for customers.
Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ”Nationwide intends to swallow challenger bank Virgin Money, putting it in a position to challenge the might of the four big high street banks. The £2.9bn deal came as a surprise but given the building society’s strategic aim it’s makes sense. It wants to bolster and diversify streams of funding, tap into business deposits, and give a rocket boost to the development of its services. A mutual taking over a listed bank is a rare move, but Nationwide clearly does not want to be stuck in the past and wants the know-how and access to scoop up future customers who demand more cutting-edge financial services. The Virgin Money board is minded to accept the deal, which at a 38% premium to yesterday’s closing price, may not be surprising given the difficulties faced by the company over the last year amid swirling cost-of-living pressures increasing credit card arrears. There will be some hand-wringing again over yet another listed company leaving the London Stock Exchange. Valuations are weak, weighed down by the highly sluggish economy, and to some extent the lingering effects of Brexit.”