Napier has announced that Anti Money Laundering (AML) platform, Napier Continuum is now available through two new service offerings: Napier Continuum Live and Napier Continuum Flow. These new solutions deliver Napier’s experience in helping financial institutions transform their AML solutions with a compliance-first focus.
Napier Continuum Live is the new plug-and-play hosted offering that brings the benefits of the Napier Continuum platform to organisations looking to go live and achieve regulatory compliance as quickly as possible.
What the services offer
The service offering includes: Licencing, hosting and professional services fees in a single contract, bundled data for client screening and out-of-the-box Artificial Intelligence (AI) models. The service also includes predefined implementation configuration packages for a seamless go-live experience, rules and typologies libraries tailored to customer sectors, including banking, payments, and wealth and asset management and proven and scoped implementation pathways with Napier’s Professional Services team.
Greg Watson, Chief Executive Officer at Napier, said: “I am excited to make enterprise-grade financial crime compliance accessible to all financial institutions with the launch of Napier Continuum Live. Historically, teams or organisations looking for a quick and proven path to modern, AI-driven financial crime compliance had to sacrifice functionality for speed. But with Napier Continuum Live, they are getting the full, feature-rich platform pre-configured to their needs. It’s a complete combination of our product and market expertise.”
Napier also announced Napier Continuum Flow, a new headless API service designed for organisations looking to leverage AI-powered financial crime compliance intelligence into their existing infrastructure. Organisations can route alerts from Napier’s, AI-driven screening and monitoring engines into their existing workflow for case management. Customers gain the improved detection rates and reduced false positives from Napier Continuum, as well as the explainable and auditable AI insights, all in their existing workflow for a fast Return on Investment (ROI) and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
