Nagarro is to licence and further develop Temenos Country Model Banks for financial institutions in Romania and Poland. The agreement opens new opportunities for growth for Temenos with enhanced local functionality and service capability provided by Nagarro in these markets.
Country Model Banks is a key differentiator for Temenos. Through such licensing agreements, it is able to scale its competitive advantage with partners further developing and also building new model banks compatible with the banking solutions on Temenos’ composable platform and SaaS offerings on Temenos Banking Cloud.
Nagarro: operating in Romania since 1998, Poland since 2014
As part of this new agreement, Nagarro is committed to invest in and develop regulatory and business-specific localised functionality to enhance the Temenos Model Banks for financial institutions in Romania and Poland.
Nagarro has over 19,000 experts in 36 countries. It has been operating in Romania since 1998 and in Poland since 2014 across 7 delivery centres. The Country Model Bank agreement enables Temenos customers in these markets to benefit from Nagarro’s already well-established presence and regional expertise.
With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Nagarro supports the end-to-end banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) spectrum. This includes core banking, payments, lending and leasing, mobility and cognitive services, and financial services (investment banking, asset and wealth management).
Nagarro completes over 40 projects involving Temenos Transact implementation
This agreement builds on the strong existing relationship between the two companies. This has seen Nagarro complete more than 43 successful projects involving Temenos Transact implementation and transformation. It also includes 20 Temenos upgrades and engage in 350 projects across diverse Temenos solutions.
Ross Mallace, EVP Global Head, SaaS & Partner Ecosystem, Temenos, said: “We are excited to announce this agreement with Nagarro. This opens new opportunities for Temenos with financial institutions in Romania and Poland. Nagarro will become a trusted partner for the development and maintenance of Country Model Banks for these two countries. And it helps customers in their progressive technology renovation. Such agreements bring additional value to our platform. This benefits our clients and ultimately delivers incremental growth for Temenos.”
Vishwanath Rajashekarappa, a co-founder, Nagarro, added: “We are delighted to be granted this licence by Temenos to develop Country Model Banks to drive growth and customer success. This agreement is a testament to our capabilities as a long-standing partner of Temenos and our knowledge of local market practices and regulations. We look forward to helping clients in Romania and Poland scale and optimise their businesses on the Temenos banking platform.”