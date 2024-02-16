NAB Green Finance for CRE will assist commercial real estate customers fund projects intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
NAB Executive Business Lending, Rowan Munchenberg, said NAB Green Finance for CRE was another practical example of NAB supporting its customers to decarbonise, adapt and improve climate resilience.
“As Australia continues to transition toward net zero, we’re working alongside our customers as they respond to changing consumer demand and strive to decarbonise. With about 10% of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions stemming from the operations of commercial buildings, there is clearly a need to mitigate the sector’s environmental impact and reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.
“Business owners know there are significant economic and environmental opportunities in reducing emissions. But they need commercial solutions to assist them.”
In addition to Green Finance for CRE, NAB has invested in a bank-wide climate training programme with Melbourne Business School. This provides colleagues with the knowledge and skills to better support customers with their transition efforts.
“Our climate trained CRE bankers are working with eligible customers, offering insights and expertise to help advance the development of specific commercial real estate projects.
“With increasing evidence commercial buildings with stronger environmental ratings achieve more favourable economic outcomes, it’s likely demand for energy efficient and environmentally friendly commercial property will continue to grow.”
NAB Green Finance for CRE forms part of the NAB Green Business Lending Framework. This uses independent NABERS and Green Star ratings to assess the environmental performance of buildings.