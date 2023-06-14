MyBank the SEPA account-to-account payment solution owned and managed by PRETA is extending its reach to new markets in Europe.

The plans to extend its reach to additional countries coincides with MyBank’s 10th anniversary.

E- payment solution MyBank was introduced on the market in March 2013. Over €10bn was paid through MyBank in 2022, up 38% y-o-y. This means that more than €33m is currently transacted via MyBank on a daily basis.

At present, the MyBank network counts 260 participating PSPs with over14,000 businesses offering MyBank payments to their customers.

By summer 2023, MyBank will be available to payers in Austria, Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

In its first decade, MyBank has seen the footprint of its e-payment solution significantly and rapidly growing in Italy. In the Italian market it currently covers more than 85% of banked citizens and businesses. The solution closed out a record 2022, with a total annual transaction value of more than €10bn.

Tarik Zerkti, CEO of PRETA said: “I take great pride in what we have accomplished over the last decade. I want to thank all those who have accompanied us on the MyBank journey thus far – our participating PSPs, our longstanding users and partners. As we celebrate this important milestone, I am even more enthusiastic about the many opportunities that lie ahead of us to contribute to a more collaborative, inclusive and efficient European digital payment landscape.”

Giorgio Ferrero, Executive Director at PRETA, added: “MyBank represents a payment solution that generates circular efficiency, while promoting a collaborative, inclusive and customer-centric approach at all levels, thus creating value for all market players. We now look forward to welcoming further users from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Portugal.”