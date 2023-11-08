MPOWER Financing crosses $300m in financing capacity image credit: shutterstock.com

MPOWER Financing (MPOWER), has closed on debt financing that has propelled the firm’s overall lending capacity to over $300m. The fintech is a leading provider of non-cosigned loans to promising students from around the world. Active funding includes commitments from Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Värde Partners.

According to MPOWER, these financings will fund its rapidly growing portfolio of loans issued to international students attending one of 400+ leading colleges and universities across the US and Canada. Last year, both the US and Canada reached record levels of enrolment for new international students.

“We’re delighted to be working with best-in-class investment firms. They share our vision of empowering the best & brightest from around the world,” said Manu Smadja, CEO, MPOWER Financing. “This financing is critical for us as our growth continues to be exponential. More graduate students than ever before want to come study in North America, particularly in STEM and business fields. Meanwhile, the US and Canada are in dire need of tech talent, business leaders, and healthcare workers. Our growing financing capabilities are a reflection of these macro trends and our ability to execute in both growth and credit quality in this market.”

MPOWER 9-year track record

Christopher Zaki, Head of Capital Markets at MPOWER Financing, added: “These investors were impressed by our nine-year track record, steady credit quality through Covid and varying rate environments, and ultimately by the quality of students we lend to: graduate students, primarily in STEM at top universities, who leave everything behind in their home countries to invest in their futures. The portfolio also provides for natural diversification. MPOWER supports students from around the world, and offers returns that are uncorrelated with traditional asset classes.”

B-Corp certified MPOWER is headquartered in Washington DC. Its proprietary algorithm analyses overseas and domestic credit data as well as future earning potential to serve promising international students. MPOWER works with over 400 top universities across the US and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries.