Personalised engagement and loyalty solution provider, Moneythor, has teamed up with Chiba Bank.
Specifically, the regional Japanese lender has selected Moneythor to bring real-time personalised experiences to its customers and enhance customer engagement.
Chiba bank required an all-in-one solution that could deliver money management features, savings challenges, cash flow predictions and more on their “Chibagin App.” By leveraging Moneythor’s cutting-edge technology, Chiba Bank aims to provide customers with personalised insights tailored to their unique preferences, thereby fostering deeper connections and enhancing the overall digital banking experience.
Additionally, Moneythor’s extensive global experience will serve as a valuable resource for Chiba Bank, providing insights and best practices to further refine its digital banking offerings. Hideki Shibata, Executive Officer and General Manager – Digital Strategies Unit at Chiba Bank, said: “At Chiba Bank, our primary focus is to deliver personalised, seamless, and engaging digital experiences to our customers.
“We believe that by leveraging Moneythor’s technology, we can empower our customers with personalised insights and recommendations that resonate with their interests. This creates a sense of community amongst our customers and enhances digital connections, all while catering to their increased reliance and use of digital tools in the future”
Martin Frick, CEO of Moneythor, added: “We are delighted to be working with the team at Chiba Bank and to join their mission to elevate the digital banking experience for their customers. Together, we will continue to innovate and enhance the capabilities of the “Chibagin App”, ensuring that users receive tailored recommendations and personalised services that align with their financial goals and aspirations.”
