The latest funding values Money View at $900m. Credit: Photo by micheile dot com on Unsplash.

Indian fintech firm Money View has raised $75m in its Series E funding round led by private equity firm Apis Partners, reported The Economic Times.

Existing investors Tiger Global, Winter Capital and Evolvence also participated in the funding round, which valued the credit fintech at $900m.

Money View plans to use the funding to grow its core credit operations, hire new employees and expand its product portfolio to include digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions.

Established in 2014, currently, Money View offers personal loans, buy now pay later (BNPL) solutions and personal financial management offerings.

Money View co-founder and CEO Puneet Agarwal said: “Our performance and growth over the past two years has allowed us to drive our mission of true financial inclusion in India with great success.

“We are thrilled to have Apis Partners join us in our journey and with their support, we look forward to becoming India’s leading online credit platform with innovative and holistic financial solutions.”

According to Money View, it is currently managing assets worth over $800m and operating at an annualised disbursal run rate of $1.2bn.

Apis Partners co-founder and managing partner Matteo Stefanel said: “Money View has achieved great success already, with their credit products democratising the access for millions of customers in India, and we are truly excited to partner with the company at this stage of its journey.”

In March this year, Money View secured $75m in a Series D funding round at a valuation of $625m.