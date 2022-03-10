Indian credit platform Money View raises $75m at $625m valuation

Indian fintech platform Money View has raised $75m in its Series D funding round, which values the firm at $625m.

The round was joined by Tiger Global, Winter Capital, Evolvence India, Accel along with other investors including South Park Commons, Trusted Insight and Dream Incubator.

Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal founded Money View in 2014, which offers personalised credit products such as cards, buy now pay later, instant personal loans and solutions for personal finance management.

Money View will use the proceeds as growth capital to scale its core credit business, hire new team members and expand its portfolio of offerings to include services like digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions.

The fintech offers credit and financial products on its platform through partnerships with financial institutions.

Money View offers its services through an app, which it claims is downloaded over one million times every month.

The online credit platform caters to underserved customers and 75% of its user base comes from second and third-tier cities of India.

Money View uses proprietary data models to conduct a 360-degree risk assessment, allowing it to make informed credit decisions and cater to the underserved population.

Currently, the fintech is offering credit at an annualised run rate of $700m and expects to reach $1bn in assets under management in the next 12 months.

The Raine Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Money View for this round.