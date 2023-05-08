Metro Bank and RateSetter are marking Deaf Awareness Week by rolling out BSL Sign Language service for all customers.

The InterpretersLive! Service will be available to all customers in store, on the phone, in app or online.

Metro Bank or RateSetter customers can use the service within its 76 stores, on the phone, in app or online.

The InterpretersLive! British Sign Language Service can be used on-demand or pre-booked. Other services such as lipspeakers, makaton, speech to text or relay interpreters are also available to be pre-booked.

There are two ways customers can get in touch using InterpretersLive!. That is via a link on a computer, or through the InterpretersLive! app on a mobile device. Customers will then be able to use the service to speak to Metro Bank colleagues across a number of teams for personal and business accounts.

Lucy Birch, Lead Vulnerable Customer Manager, Metro Bank said: “We are proud to launch this new service in Deaf Awareness Week. I hope this will help all of our deaf and hard of hearing customers continue to feel welcomed and included in each of our stores as well as over the phone, online and in app. This is a milestone in our journey to be the UK’s number one community bank. We will continue to work to improve services for all of our customers.”

Deaf Awareness Week 2023

About 1 in 6 people have hearing loss. 7 in 10 people affected by hearing loss are over 70. This figure is expected to increase by 50% in the next 20 years.

Deaf Awareness Week 2023 aims to raise awareness of the communication needs of deaf and hard of hearing people. In addition, it advocates for greater access to communication tools and services. And it encourages people and services to work together to create a more inclusive society where deaf people have equal access to communication.