Initiative will build on Metro Bank’s success as inaugural Champion Partner of Women’s and Girls Cricket image credit shutterstock

Metro Bank and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are stepping up their partnership with the launch of The Metro Bank Girls in Cricket Fund. This will build on Metro Bank’s success as the inaugural Champion Partner of Women’s and Girls Cricket.

The fund is co-designed and jointly funded by Metro Bank and the ECB. It focuses on recruiting, educating, supporting, and celebrating the people that make girls’ cricket in clubs happen. The ambition is to triple the number of girls’ teams at clubs by the end of 2026.

To help this mission come to life, the fund will provide support to current and potential new coaches and volunteers, female and male, both in clubs with a girls’ section and those starting a new girls’ section.

Metro Bank, ECB joint commitment runs until 2028

The commitment to the fund on both sides extends until 2028. At least the first three years will be dedicated to coaches and volunteers following insights from Women in Sport. Its research confirmed there are still barriers deterring participation. The most significant barrier is a distinct lack of female coaches in the girls’ game.

Leshia Hawkins, MD of Recreational Cricket at ECB said: “We’re delighted to be working with Metro Bank to launch the Girls in Cricket Fund. This fund is going to turbocharge the growth of women’s and girls’ grassroots cricket. It will create more coaches and volunteers who will drive the next generation of girls playing the game.

Danielle Lee, Brand and Marketing Director at Metro Bank, added: “We are excited to be working with the ECB to help move the dial on women’s and girls’ participation by funding this grassroots’ initiative. We believe this will allow thousands of girls to develop an interest in playing cricket. When girls regularly participate in sport, our research shows this helps them to excel and develop in every aspect of their lives. Together, we are going to help girls fulfil their potential.”

