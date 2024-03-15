Merrill Wealth Management has launched #WomenInvested Meet Ups: Real Conversations About Investing. The video series offers tips and insights in a jargon free zone to help women pursue their financial goals. The first instalment is ‘Women’s Superpower: Investing’. It highlights the essential role investing plays in helping women build a more secure financial future.
“From starting businesses and leading industries, women have made tremendous gains and today wield considerable economic influence,” said Lindsay Hans, President and Co-Head of Merrill Wealth Management.
“Our goal with the #WomenInvested Meet Up series is to create forums for women to learn about important wealth building topics that is conducive to their busy lives.”
Hans hosts the first edition alongside Nancy Fahmy, head of the investment solutions group at Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, and Marci McGregor, head of portfolio strategy for the Chief Investment Office of Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank.
Merrill reports that women are taking important steps to set themselves up for financial success. Its survey of affluent women reveals that:
- 85% have a retirement savings account,
- 69% have created a financial plan, and
- 68% have a financial advisor
The appetite for financial information is strong. 62% of women have learned about money and financial topics already. An additional 21% report that they would like to learn but haven’t gotten around to it yet.
However, 48% of women face a financial barrier, among which 30% say they have too many competing priorities. 24% say they do not have enough time, underscoring the need to deliver financial education in convenient way.