Mbanq and Qorbis partner for new FinTech solution. Source: Shutterstock.com

Mbanq and Qorbis join forces to introduce a fintech solution designed exclusively for premium sports, entertainment and events brands. The Qorbis platform, powered by Mbanq, delivers a comprehensive digital banking experience for business customers integrated into the identities of sports, entertainment and events brands. This collaboration introduces a range of branded financial solutions, including unique, white-label cards, flexible corporate travel and expense controls, and new revenue streams from purchases by fans of teams, entertainment franchises and events.

Stephen Williams, CEO of Qorbis, said: “Sports, entertainment and events businesses have internationally mobile teams, large cost centres and the need to differentiate P&L between each production. The Qorbis platform gives these businesses complete control and visibility of their finances, with rapid transfers and real-time expense management, on any scale. The resulting efficiencies in time and cost for these brands are significant.”

This end-to-end solution provides businesses with real-time business spend and expense management solutions, offering control and visibility into spending and flexible expense reporting, all accessible from a single device. The platform also enables the creation of branded digital revenue streams by sharing income from fan purchases. This is a big positive for brands seeking to maximise monetisation opportunities.

Qoribis and Mbanq to help empower the motorsport industry

Williams added: “Brand identity is a major facet of motorsports because of the trust fans place in major race teams. Qorbis’ collaboration with Mbanq empowers the motorsports industry to extend the brand experience beyond the track into fans’ everyday lives. Doing so has significant commercial benefits and creates a huge wealth of user data that can be leveraged to better inform decision making and more.”

The Mbanq and Qorbis partnership enhances brand loyalty through promotional power, delivering simple, smart, and secure financial services alongside bespoke reward and loyalty programmes. This revolutionary fintech solution hopes to improve the relationship between sports, entertainment, events, and finance, providing major brands with the tools they need to transform cost centres into revenue streams and deepen engagement with their fan bases.

