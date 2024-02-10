Maybank is ramping up its efforts to drive awareness on the predicaments experienced by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).
Specifically, it has premiered a Chinese New Year Brand Film entitled “Unspoken”. It centres on the value of ‘Tulus’ or ‘Sincerity’. The film follows a deaf girl, Lim Bee Chin, experiencing Chinese New Year celebration with her family in her home.
Directing this film is Pan Wai Ling, who herself is deaf said. She said: “This is a film with an important message. It raises awareness that communications can take on different forms as long as both parties can understand them.”
“I have been waiting for more than 20 years for an opportunity to tell a story like “Unspoken”. It truly depicts how we (the deaf community) experience a celebration like Chinese New Year.”
The film is aimed at breaking the barriers and bridging the divide among the hearing-impaired communities, celebrating a more inclusive Chinese New Year.
Maybank launches Work Placement Programme for PwDs
Since its inception in 1960, Maybank is committed to be a force of good, serving its diverse stakeholders across ASEAN. It aims to ensure that financial services can be accessed equally by all while ensuring a sustainable progress. Maybank says it is committed to uplift the underserved and unserved communities, especially Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). Examples include awareness campaigns, career development opportunities and social impact programmes. Maybank introduced the Maybank Work Placement Programme for PwDs as part of its strategy. To date, Maybank has close to 100 PwD trainees on boarded.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
This year, Maybank targets to scale up its Work Placement Programme regionally in Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, and the Philippines.