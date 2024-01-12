Mastercard Small Business AI is in development. Source: Shutterstock.com

Mastercard is in the development of a new initiative to support small business owners globally with personalised guidance to help them grow. Small businesses make a big contribution to the worldwide economy, mentorship has a great impact on their success the company. Therefore Mastercard is piloting Mastercard Small Business AI. This is an inclusive Artificial Intelligence tool that delivers customised assistance for all small business owners, anytime, anywhere, as they navigate their unique and varied business hurdles.

Modern businesses face a need to adapt and enhance their skills and keep pace with changing consumer demands. Given that 80% of small businesses operate without employees and 88% acknowledge the immense value of having a mentor, resource-strapped entrepreneurs are seeking solutions that get straight to the heart of their needs.

Mastercard Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Raja Rajamannar said: “Operating a small business is a point of immense passion and pride for entrepreneurs, but it’s certainly not easy. We are working closely with small business owners at all stages of development and seeing the myriad of challenges they face and the critical importance of mentorship to their success. Mastercard Small Business AI aims to create mentorship at scale, offering always-on advice from an inclusive set of sources. This is a testament to our commitment to the small business community and to innovations that lift people up.”

Mastercard Small Business AI will use data from existing and new partners

In partnership with Create Labs, a social venture offering technology access to underserved communities, the tool is being crafted to limit biases and cater to diverse entrepreneurial needs. This innovative tool incorporates cutting-edge Generative AI features to offer a conversational experience, drawing on emerging techniques and inclusive design standards to promote a relevant user journey.

The Generative AI tool being created by Mastercard and Create Labs will be responsibly built on diverse and inclusive content. Not only will the AI tool deliver data from Mastercard’s existing repository of content, from the Small Business Community, Digital Doors, Mastercard Trust Center, Strive USA, and elsewhere. A newly formed global media coalition will contribute by licencing their business content. These new companies include: Blavity Media Group, Group Black, Newsweek and TelevisaUnivision.

