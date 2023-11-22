Mashreq partners with Visa and ecolytiq image credit: shutterstock.com

Mashreq, in partnership with Visa and ecolytiq, has rolled out a climate banking platform to its nearly one million customers. The launch represents a first of its kind product in both the UAE and in the MENA region overall.

Promoting climate-positive behaviour

Mashreq customers will receive access to a host of value-added features. Specifically, these will help them take control of their personal environmental impact. The climate banking platform overlays carbon emissions calculations seamlessly onto transaction data. In turn, this gives customers more transparency on their spending.

With advanced carbon footprint analytics, the platform then personalises climate insights to customers to educate and encourage climate action. These products are designed to promote climate-positive behaviours while delivering tangible impact for Mashreq customers.

Visa, ecolytiq roll out The Eco Benefits Bundle

The Eco Benefits Bundle was launched by Visa and ecolytiq in the UAE earlier this year. It combines the payments capabilities of Visa with the sustainability expertise of ecolytiq. This comes together to help financial institutions address the growing demand from banking customers. Mashreq marks the first implementation of the environmental solution in the region.

Mashreq says that the platform launch is another step in its ambitious climate commitment. It is one that strives to offer customers climate-focused products, helping them reach their own sustainability goals and contribute to the environment.

COP28: pivotal time for MENA sustainability

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for sustainability in the region. Dubai hosts the global climate conference, COP 28, of which Mashreq is an official sponsor.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, said: “As a bank, we believe we can make the biggest difference through our ability to direct capital flows and provide our clients with solutions that go beyond the realm of financing. To this end, we recognise the role we must play in facilitating the transition to a low carbon society. We are committed to opening up new opportunities for our clients to access solutions that support them on their own transition journeys.

“Introducing features that increase visibility over carbon emissions information for our clients is a step in the right direction. It increases climate awareness and aligns with our ambitions to accelerate positive environmental impact.

“This underscores Mashreq’s unwavering commitment to driving sustainability. And it cements our position as a sustainability trailblazer in MENA. This collaboration represents another endeavor within Mashreq’s Climb2Change initiative. This showcases the bank’s commitment to sustainability through a variety of ESG initiatives. And it reinforces Mashreq’s proactive approach to creating a positive impact on the environment and society.”

Insights to drive shift in consumer behaviour

Saeeda Jaffar, SVP and Group Country Manager for GCC, Visa. added: “By providing consumers with insights into the environmental impact of their purchases, we believe we can drive a significant shift in behavior towards more sustainable choices. This new platform also directly supports the UAE government’s green agenda, contributing to the country’s broader sustainability goals. This launch, coinciding with the upcoming COP28, underscores the urgency and global focus on addressing climate change. We are proud to partner with Mashreq Bank and ecolytiq on this important initiative.”

David Lais, ecolytiq Co-founder and Managing Director, said: “The fuel for the sustainability transformation is education. Empowering customers with sustainability knowledge is a cornerstone solution to address the climate crisis. Mashreq knows this well and we’re excited to help them lead in sustainable banking in this new market. This is sure to send signals that the time to act is now.”