Mashreq, in partnership with Visa and ecolytiq, has rolled out a climate banking platform to its nearly one million customers. The launch represents a first of its kind product in both the UAE and in the MENA region overall.
Promoting climate-positive behaviour
Mashreq customers will receive access to a host of value-added features. Specifically, these will help them take control of their personal environmental impact. The climate banking platform overlays carbon emissions calculations seamlessly onto transaction data. In turn, this gives customers more transparency on their spending.
With advanced carbon footprint analytics, the platform then personalises climate insights to customers to educate and encourage climate action. These products are designed to promote climate-positive behaviours while delivering tangible impact for Mashreq customers.
Visa, ecolytiq roll out The Eco Benefits Bundle
The Eco Benefits Bundle was launched by Visa and ecolytiq in the UAE earlier this year. It combines the payments capabilities of Visa with the sustainability expertise of ecolytiq. This comes together to help financial institutions address the growing demand from banking customers. Mashreq marks the first implementation of the environmental solution in the region.
Mashreq says that the platform launch is another step in its ambitious climate commitment. It is one that strives to offer customers climate-focused products, helping them reach their own sustainability goals and contribute to the environment.
COP28: pivotal time for MENA sustainability
The launch comes at a pivotal moment for sustainability in the region. Dubai hosts the global climate conference, COP 28, of which Mashreq is an official sponsor.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, said: “As a bank, we believe we can make the biggest difference through our ability to direct capital flows and provide our clients with solutions that go beyond the realm of financing. To this end, we recognise the role we must play in facilitating the transition to a low carbon society. We are committed to opening up new opportunities for our clients to access solutions that support them on their own transition journeys.
“Introducing features that increase visibility over carbon emissions information for our clients is a step in the right direction. It increases climate awareness and aligns with our ambitions to accelerate positive environmental impact.
“This underscores Mashreq’s unwavering commitment to driving sustainability. And it cements our position as a sustainability trailblazer in MENA. This collaboration represents another endeavor within Mashreq’s Climb2Change initiative. This showcases the bank’s commitment to sustainability through a variety of ESG initiatives. And it reinforces Mashreq’s proactive approach to creating a positive impact on the environment and society.”
Insights to drive shift in consumer behaviour
Saeeda Jaffar, SVP and Group Country Manager for GCC, Visa. added: “By providing consumers with insights into the environmental impact of their purchases, we believe we can drive a significant shift in behavior towards more sustainable choices. This new platform also directly supports the UAE government’s green agenda, contributing to the country’s broader sustainability goals. This launch, coinciding with the upcoming COP28, underscores the urgency and global focus on addressing climate change. We are proud to partner with Mashreq Bank and ecolytiq on this important initiative.”
David Lais, ecolytiq Co-founder and Managing Director, said: “The fuel for the sustainability transformation is education. Empowering customers with sustainability knowledge is a cornerstone solution to address the climate crisis. Mashreq knows this well and we’re excited to help them lead in sustainable banking in this new market. This is sure to send signals that the time to act is now.”
Don’t miss our coverage of COP28! Subscribe here for exclusive insights & analysis.