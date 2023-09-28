Manufacturers Bank to rebrand as SMBC MANUBANK. Source. Shutterstock.com

Manufacturers Bank has announced that it will be changing its name to SMBC MANUBANK. This is as the bank expands into new markets and industries, and highlights its decades-long affiliation with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). Manufacturers Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank based in Los Angeles. It is a subsidiary of SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc., a member of SMBC Group.

Earlier this year, the bank launched Jenius Bank, a digital division catering to US consumers nationwide. Jenius Bank offers personal loans with plans to provide savings accounts and a mobile app in the coming months.

Hiro Otsuka, CEO of SMBC Group in the Americas, said: “Manufacturers Bank has been a long-term contributor to the community. The launch of its new consumer digital division, Jenius Bank, is one more way that we seek to add value for our customers. The rebranding of Manufacturers Bank demonstrates our commitment to building strong client and community relationships across SMBC Group.”

Manufacturers Bank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kazuhisa Miyagawa, added: “We’re proud to be part of SMBC’s rich history and legacy of trust, strength, and stability spanning more than 400 years. Becoming SMBC MANUBANK will deepen that relationship and elevate our brand recognition among current and prospective clients including those in the Japanese business community.”

Clearer identity of SMBC Group

The SMBC MANUBANK branding will reflect the visual identity of SMBC Group companies around the world. At the same time maintaining qualities such as concierge service and access to local decisions. While the name will change, ownership, management, and operations of the bank will remain unchanged.

Sander Pruijs, Manufacturers Bank President commented: “Our focus heading into the bank’s new era as SMBC MANUBANK is to be the Gateway to Growth for our clients, communities, and colleagues. We are and will always be client-first. Other exciting aspects of this transformation will see us streamlining our commercial banking processes. Doing so by investing in digital technologies, and growing our product offerings to continuously enhance the client experience.”