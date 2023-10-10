Lyvia partners with Danske Bank and DNB. Source: Shutterstock.com

Lyvia has announced a new partnership with Danske Bank and DNB. Lyvia’s mission is to drive digital evolution by developing and delivering technologies that combine software and services for business-critical applications. This new partnership with two major Nordic banks will strengthen the company’s growth capabilities and open new opportunities to support Lyvia on its continued European expansion path. The partnership will provide Lyvia with SEK 1.6bn ($150m) in financing.

Sebastian Karlsson, CEO of Lyvia Group, said: “It was natural for us to team up with DNB and Danske Bank. We have had a long-standing relationship with Danske Bank. The way DNB has supported customers during the pandemic embodies the kind of partnership we admire. We are proud and excited to work with partners who build and value strong relationships. This collaboration demonstrates their confidence in our vision, strengthens our financial base and allows us to continue to grow sustainably.”

Lyvia is planning for continued growth

The partnership with DNB and Danske Bank will give Lyvia Group access to industry experience that, together with the bank’s products and services, will support the company’s growth strategy.

Fredrik Magnusson, Senior Banker & Head of Regional Client, Large Corporate Banking SE at Danske Bank, commented: “Lyvia demonstrates a strong ambition and thoroughness in all aspects. We are particularly intrigued by their niche and business model in the future area of digitalisation, as well as with our ongoing and transparent dialogue with Lyvia’s strong team. We are more than excited to be part of their development going forward.”

Jesper Wiberg, Senior Vice President Corporate Banking at DNB, added: “The rapid development and strong portfolio of Lyvia impressed us. It encompasses key macro-trends such as digitalisation, which aligns with our future growth areas. The strong financial and strategically well-positioned profile, coupled with effective management, make it an ideal fit. We look forward to following their journey.”

While Lyvia is thrilled with the news, the company is still looking towards the future and further investment. In doing so, it continues to invite investors and stakeholders to join them in their digital evolution journey.

