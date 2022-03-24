Lloyds Banking Group to close 60 branches with loss of 124 jobs

Lloyds Banking Group is planning to shutter 60 branches across the UK, which will impact 124 roles.

As per media reports, the banking group has decided to close 24 Lloyds Bank branches, 19 Bank of Scotland branches and 17 Halifax branches as customers are moving towards the online mode of banking.

Over the last two years, Lloyds Banking Group has recorded a 27% rise in the use of its mobile banking app and a 12% increase in online banking.

18.6 million customers of the group regularly bank online and 15 million use the bank’s mobile app, it said.

Regarding the job cuts, the firm said it would try to employ the people affected by the closure, which is expected to happen between June and September.

Lloyds Banking Group retail director Vim Maru said: “Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches.

“Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”

Currently, the group operates 739 branches of Lloyds Bank, 184 branches of Bank of Scotland and 553 Halifax branches.

Unite national officer Caren Evans said: “Lloyds Banking Group must not be allowed to abandon 60 more local communities where bank branches play an essential role.

“The 124 employees who work tirelessly in their communities are dedicated to serving the banking needs of the most vulnerable who depend on their skilled services.

“When a bank branch closes the heart of the local community is ripped out and the results are devastating. Unite is clear that simply leaving an ATM in place of a vibrant bank branch is wholly insufficient.”

As part of the digital banking push, Lloyds Banking Group axed 48 bank branches in October 2021 and 44 branches in June 2021.