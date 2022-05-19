Lloyds Banking Group to shutter additional 28 branches

Lloyds Banking Group is planning to shutter another 28 branches across the UK due to declining usage of branches for banking.

Of the 28 branches, 20 Lloyds Bank branches and eight Halifax branches are slated to close between August and November this year.

According to Unite union, the closure will impact 69 full-time workers.

The banking group said it would support the affected employees and will move those who wish to stay to a new role.

“On average, visits to these 28 branches have dropped by 60% since 2016, while we now have 18.6 million regular online banking customers and over 15 million mobile app users,” Lloyds Banking Group retail director Vim Maru said in a statement.

The announcement comes shortly after the banking group announced the closure of 60 branches, which will result in 124 redundancies. The latest closure will the leave banking group with 1,387 branches.

Caren Evans, Unite National Officer said: “The actions of Lloyds Banking Group over the last few months are completely inexcusable. The management is letting down customers and their dedicated workforce.

“These closures will leave some customers more than 10 miles from their nearest bank branch. This is a betrayal of some of the most vulnerable, elderly and socially excluded in our communities who need local access to community banking.”

The union said more than 5,000 bank and building society branches have been closed since 2015.

In March this year, HSBC announced plans to reduce its branch network in the UK by 69.