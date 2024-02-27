Šiaulių Bankas, a Lithuanian lender with over €4bn in assets, has selected Temenos to modernise its core banking platform. Šiaulių Bankas will migrate its retail and corporate banking including trade finance to Temenos Banking Cloud. The transition will support the bank’s growing business needs with increased flexibility and resilience.
The move to Temenos core banking software-as-a-service (SaaS) is part of a strategic transformation at Šiaulių Bankas. This follows the merger of its retail business with Invalda INVL.
Šiaulių Bankas aims to double customer numbers to 1 million by 2029
Šiaulių Bankas operates under the joint supervision of the Bank of Lithuania and the European Central Bank. Its primary business focus is a leader in SME and mid-cap enterprise financing in Lithuania. The bank aims to double the number of business customers and private clients to reach 1 million customers by 2029.
Temenos SaaS enables Šiaulių Bankas to take advantage of a modern, cloud-native architecture and composable banking services. This increases business agility and means the bank benefits from faster time to market. Temenos says it also ensures the highest standards of compliance and risk management on a trusted, secure and continuously updated service.
The core banking solution includes Temenos banking capabilities for Product and Pricing, Data and Analytics, Servicing of Accounts, Deposits and SME Loans, as well as Anti Money Laundering (AML). On Temenos Banking Cloud Šiaulių Bankas benefits from continuous updates, state-of-the-art security controls, resilience and high-performance Service Level Agreements.
24% higher growth and innovation share of IT spend
Temenos says its core banking clients using its modern banking platform benefit from 24% higher growth and innovation share of their IT spend. This is according to the Temenos Value Benchmark, an industry leading benchmark of 146 banks globally across all segments. Šiaulių Bankas participated in Temenos’ benchmark as part of its evaluation to better understand how to optimise its technology investments.
Vytautas Sinius, Chief Executive Officer at Šiaulių Bankas, said: “Our ambitious growth strategy requires a next-generation technology platform. We partnered with Temenos, a trusted SaaS provider for hundreds of banks, to benefit from its extensive experience and a broad set of composable banking capabilities. The new platform will enable us to move forward faster and to respond to evolving client needs quicker, delivering exceptional customer services and experiences.”
Strategic win for Temenos
Mark Yamin-Ali, Managing Director – Europe, Temenos, added: “We are now seeing regulated traditional banks in Europe going to SaaS. We are delighted to welcome Šiaulių Bankas as our first client in Lithuania. Šiaulių Bankas is a significant systemic bank directly supervised by ECB. It is a strategic win for Temenos that demonstrates the trust in our SaaS offering. On Temenos Banking Cloud, Šiaulių Bankas can get to market faster with new solutions while also driving down costs compared to running legacy systems.”