Embedded business finance solution provider, Liberis, has raised $112m in debt financing. The funding will support further growth in North America and Europe and expansion into new markets, including Canada and Germany.
The additional debt capital enables the company to broaden its reach and bolster its mission to close the global small business funding gap. Liberis says that it boosts its commitment to provide businesses with more adaptable and accessible financial options. This is particularly relevant at a time of pressures on margins for small businesses from high inflation, difficulty in finding staff and the reduction in consumer spend as well as slowing economic growth as predicted by the International Monetary Fund.
Expansion into Canada, Poland and Germany
Rob Straathof, CEO of Liberis, said: “The joint debt facility from HSBC Innovation Banking and BCI Capital allows Liberis to serve thousands more business owners with fair and frictionless funding through our partners using our embedded finance platform. It enables us to extend our reach into new markets like Canada, Poland, and Germany. We are thrilled to be supported as we continue to serve businesses with innovative and flexible funding solutions.”
Guillaume Adjogah, SVP Fintech Warehouse Finance, HSBC Innovation Banking UK added: “We’re delighted to provide this new facility. This will enable Liberis to further spread its wings into new geographies. At HSBC Innovation Banking, we have the agility, international expertise and robust network required to power bold innovators across all growth stages. This is an exciting milestone in our long-term partnership with Liberis. We’re proud to be part of this next step in the company’s journey.”
Sam Kemp, CEO BCI Capital, said: “SMEs are the engine room of the global economy. They represent around 90% of businesses and more than 50% of employment worldwide. Liberis has become a central cog in this system. Its innovative solution provides the vital funding that SMEs need to grow and thrive. Having been partnered with the business since 2015, we are delighted to be evolving our support for Liberis as it looks to further broaden its reach on the world stage.”
Liberis: pioneering use of AI, funding of over $1.5bn in 60,000+ transactions
The funding will support Liberis’s strategic plans to serve existing and new partners in these new territories. It enables the company to address the unique needs of SMEs by offering tailored finance options that align with their growth trajectories.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
According to Liberis, it is a pioneer in using AI and machine learning-powered analytics to power its embedded finance platform providing personalised flexible finance solutions to small businesses. Through its global partners such as payment acquirers, neobanks, e-commerce platforms and financial institutions, Liberis has funded over $1.5bn in over 60,000 transactions.