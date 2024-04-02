Liberis has announced a partnership with Shop Circle, an e-commerce software provider. Shop Circle Capital, powered by Liberis, is designed to offer instant, hassle-free funding. This partnership will enable Liberis to expand its reach within the e-commerce industry through Shop Circle to enable merchants with flexible funding solutions.
The partnership launched in the UK and US, with plans to extend into other regions before the year ends. In the UK, the SME funding gap is estimated at £22bn. In the US, two out of three business owners who sought credit did not receive the funding they needed in 2022. This partnership works to close the funding gap experienced by SMEs through funding that flexes with the business’s future revenue.
Liberis doubles down on small business funding in e-commerce
In the current economic environment, merchants face more challenges than ever. Shop Circle provides tailored tech stacks and custom packages for Shopify merchants but decided to take it a step further to enable success and provide flexible funding solutions.
Rob Straathof, CEO of Liberis, said: “With just two months from signing the agreement to launch, this partnership underscores our commitment to speed to market for our partners and merchants alike. Our mission has always been to support small businesses by providing them with access to fair and fast funding to help close the funding gap. By partnering with Shop Circle, we’re excited to extend our reach and offer revenue-based financing to more e-commerce businesses.”
Luca Cartechini, Co-Founder of Shop Circle, added: “Liberis stood out to us as the ideal partner because of their deep understanding of the funding challenges small businesses face. Their product features, notably the speed and flexibility of their finance solutions, the fact that they seamlessly integrate into our platform, and their vision of enabling growth for e-commerce businesses perfectly align with our mission.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData