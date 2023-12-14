Lesha Bank migrates to the latest Temenos banking platform. Source: Shutterstock.com

Temenos has announced that Lesha Bank, an investment bank based in Qatar has migrated to the latest Temenos core banking platform to enhance its wealth management and investment banking services. The move enables Lesha Bank, a long-standing Temenos client, to get to the modern API-driven, cloud-native technology and to have access to the latest banking capabilities from Temenos and the Exchange ecosystem.

Running on the latest platform gives Lesha Bank the tools to streamline its processes in offering Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities and accelerate its digital initiatives, with personalisation driven by data and AI. Temenos’ offers a standardised migration approach, leveraging the proven methodologies and tools to aid clients to migrate fast, smoothly and with confidence.

Lesha Bank to leverage new functional capabilities

The move also enables the bank to leverage new functional capabilities to reduce the number of local customisations. For example, the bank has been able to move its SWIFT processing including securities settlement to core banking using the latest securities components as standard. This delivers improved functionality with a significant increase in Straight Through Processing (STP) and transaction processing time.

Mohammed Al Emadi, Chief Executive Officer of Lesha Bank, commented: “We are delighted to have completed this major system modernisation with Temenos. To be live on the new platform so quickly is a huge achievement and a giant leap forward for the bank. Temenos propels our system towards the most advanced core technology with best-in-class banking and payments capabilities.”

William Moroney, Managing Director for Middle East and Africa, Temenos, said: “We are proud to support Lesha Bank and their vision to become a global leader in Shari’a-compliant banking. On the latest Temenos banking platform, Lesha Bank can keep on creating innovative and relevant products quickly and efficiently, and also leverage a modern architecture to take advantage of cloud opportunities for the future.”

Lesha Bank offers high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients a range of tailormade Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities and innovative financial solutions. It is the first independent Shari’a-compliant bank authorised by the Qatar Financial Center Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download