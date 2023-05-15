Lanistar has put its payment card in the spotlight throughout its marketing campaign. The multitude of colours are all accompanied by a holographic finish. And Lanistar has enjoyed social media success. For example, the cards have been featured in the hands of football stars and Instagram models.

Now, these social media famous payment cards are available in digital form for customers of the Lanistar app. Lanistar reports healthy growth in users since its launch in Brazil last November.

In 2022, Lanistar made the choice of going fully digital, eliminating the physical plastic card. This is part of the fintechs commitment to sustainability, cutting out plastic use and factory emissions. Furthermore, Lanistar also partnered with OneTreePlanted.Org to plant trees in honour of their customers. And it is working with partners in the crypto space on carbon offsetting solutions.

Plastic used to produce bank cards-the equivalent in weight of 95 Boeing 747s

According to Thales, the amount of plastic used to produce banking cards annually is equivalent in weight to roughly 95 Boeing 747s planes. Moreover, the production of said cards produces a carbon footprint equal to 288,000 passengers flying from New York to Sydney.

“The financial industry is just as capable of reducing its carbon footprint as any other,” said Lanistar CEO Jeremy Baber. “Lanistar has just taken an extra step. So, we will focus on a digital solution. Anything you could want to do is here on the app. There’s no need for us to make plastic cards. They damage the environment, and quite frankly, young people hardly use them. They’re more likely to have their phone in their hands than their wallet”.

The Lanistar virtual card is now available in the following eight colours: Ocean Spray, Bruised Ego, Blood Orange, Tutu Fluff, Queen-B Lemonade, Chopped Kale, Phantom Black, and Silver Lining.