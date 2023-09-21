Lacework to secure TBS’s cloud infrastructure. Source: Shutterstock.com

TSB has partnered with Lacework to help secure its cloud infrastructure. This comes on the back of several other partnerships formed by Lacework over the last few months, having recently expanded its partnership with both Google Cloud and Snowflake. Now it adds TSB to the growing list of partnerships.

Andreas Schneider, Chief Information Security Officer, Lacework, hopes to use his banking background will make the partnership a fruitful endeavour for both parties. Schneider said: “Like many security professionals I started my career at a bank, so partnering with such an iconic bank as TSB to support their work building sustainable cloud security at pace and scale is a privilege. Partnering with Lacework, TSB will be able to reduce complexity in their tools landscape and our anomaly detection will allow them to embed security at any speed and scale.”

With an ever-growing digital business, TSB requires a cloud security platform that can scale across its multi-cloud landscape. One that can provide security and development teams with a correlated and prioritised, end-to-end view that pinpoints the largest risks and handful of security events that matter most.

Lacework will allow TSB to continue to scale its cloud adoption at pace and avoid the constraints on innovation caused by legacy solutions. The platform gives the TSB security team increased ability to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities across multi-cloud configuration, infrastructure-as-code, Kubernetes and other containers, applications, and their dependencies.

Paul Branley, Chief Information Security Officer, TSB, commented: “The Lacework Polygraph data platform will help to transform the way our security teams operate. We’re really excited to take a data-driven approach to secure our cloud environment enabling our developers to focus on value-added work and dramatically reduce our security alerts with Lacework’s behaviour anomaly, unsupervised machine learning approach.”

The TSB security team will also take advantage of continuous posture and compliance assessments from the Lacework platform to fully automate audit and compliance processes. With integration into DevOps and CI/CD pipelines, Lacework is helping TSB ensure that security becomes an enabler of innovation velocity, not a blocker.