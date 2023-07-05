Kindgeek and Salt Edge have partnered to provide PSD2 and open banking solutions for the fintech landscape. The companies highlight the need for businesses to keep up with optimising their processes and digitally personalising their offerings. Kindgeek and Salt Edge aim to help enterprises build and launch trustworthy, open banking-enabled fintech products as they navigate the future of innovation.

According to Kindgeek, partnering with Salt Edge means that it evolves into a one-stop shop with limitless opportunities in open banking technologies. Salt Edge can reference its connectivity to 5,000+ financial institutions across the globe. It offers a comprehensive range of open banking solutions, including open banking compliance for EMIs and banks, account aggregation and payment initiation for PFMs, accounting companies, lenders, and e-commerce, and any other companies that want to innovate. Therefore, more companies from different industries globally can add a new and secure payment method. This results in instant access to bank data, while banks and EMIs now have quicker access to open banking and SCA compliance solutions.

Combining Salt Edge open banking solutions with Kindgeek web and mobile software development

A digital wallet developed in the UK for managing personal finances and financial goals is now effectively combining the open banking solutions of Salt Edge with Kindgeek’s web and mobile software development services.

Having become an enriched and open banking-compliant financial management platform, the e-wallet is now servicing over half a million clients.

Alina Beleuta, Chief Growth Officer of Salt Edge, said: “Together with Kindgeek, we can broaden our reach and assist more companies in developing innovative solutions. We both share the mission to take the burden off various types of businesses and enable them to integrate cutting-edge services into their offerings, increase business agility, and enhance customer satisfaction, while also complying with the open banking regulatory requirements.”

Yuriy Gnatyuk, COO of Kindgeek, added: “We are excited to partner with Salt Edge to drive innovation and transformation in the fintech industry. This collaboration allows us to leverage Salt Edge’s expertise in open banking, while our software development capabilities will enhance Salt Edge’s product offerings. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions enabling businesses and individuals to thrive in fintech.”