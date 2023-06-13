Belgium-based Credit Mutuel Arkea subsidiary, Keytrade Bank, has partnered with Infosys Finacle to modernise its core banking system.

The Infosys Finacle suite will replace Keytrade Bank’s legacy platform. The bank says the legacy replacement will boost its ability to innovate, operate, and engage with customers.

The bank will subscribe to the Infosys Finacle suite in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) mode on the Microsoft Azure public cloud.

According to the companies, Keytrade Bank will benefit from a secure, scalable, and composable solution. This will help to accelerate time to market for new initiatives. In addition, modernisation will help the bank to significantly optimise operational efficiency by enhancing digitisation and automation

Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer & Global Head, Infosys Finacle, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Keytrade Bank in their digital transformation journey and look forward to its success. With Finacle, Keytrade Bank has a core banking solution that has proven itself around the world for accelerating innovation, driving automation and operational excellence, and helping deepen customer engagements. This collaboration marks yet another milestone in our expanding presence in Europe and underlines our commitment to helping European banks stay ahead in the digital age.”

Thierry Ternier, CEO, Keytrade Bank, added: “As the sponsor of the project, I am a strong believer in the programme because it will strengthen the foundations of our company and make us future-proof to tackle the challenges of a fast-moving environment. Our ultimate goal is to create value and satisfaction for our customers and employees. I am convinced that this programme will be a major enabler in reaching those strategic goals. We have chosen Infosys Finacle as our partner for the programme because of their worldwide expertise, implementation plan, and price offering.”