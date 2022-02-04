KeyBank taps Google Cloud and Deloitte to become cloud-first lender

An office building skyscraper for KeyBank (KeyCorp) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Credit: Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States/ commons.wikimedia.org.

US-based KeyBank has formed a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud and Deloitte to further its cloud-first approach to banking.

The partnership will enable KeyBank to migrate its primary platforms and applications on Google Cloud infrastructure. The move will transform the way the lender develops, operationalises and delivers its services to clients, partners and teammates.

KeyBank plans to move the majority of its products and services to Google Cloud by 2025.

Under the partnership, Deloitte, KeyBank’s systems integrator, will aid in the migration from data centres to Google Cloud.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with KeyBank, and this expansion will evolve how the bank serves its clients.

“By tapping the best of Google Cloud technologies, data, infrastructure, and machine learning, KeyBank can embrace the benefits of the cloud and create compelling experiences for new and existing users.”

KeyBank will leverage Google Cloud’s data solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to offer a more personalised digital banking experience. This is expected to help the lender in meeting customer requirements faster and securely.

KeyCorp chief information officer Amy Brady said: “Through our co-innovation with Google Cloud, we have built and quickly scaled cutting-edge digital services for our clients with security at the core.

“For nearly 200 years, we’ve put our clients first. With Google Cloud, we’re also becoming cloud-first.”

The lender’s partnership with Google Cloud builds on its adoption of Google’s multi- and hybrid-cloud management platform Anthos and Kubernetes, an open-source cloud software solution.

In 2021, KeyBank also launched Laurel Road for Doctors, a digital bank for health care professionals, on Google Cloud.

In December 2021, SeABank selected Google Cloud for digital transformation.