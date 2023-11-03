Optasia announces that its AI-led platform’s decision-making capabilities are to be used by JS Bank. JS Bank is a major commercial bank in Pakistan. It will use the AI platform to power its Micro Lending solution within its digital banking initiative.
The solution enabled by Optasia’s AI Platform in Pakistan is provided under the commercial name of “Zindigi”, a digital banking initiative by JS Bank. The digital banking app offering ranges from digital loans, remittances, digital payments, stock, mutual funds and premium debit card position. Zindigi has also garnered partnerships to become a leading banking as a service (BaaS) and open banking solution provider.
Optasia expands its presencse
The application of Optasia’s AI platform’s capabilities will further enhance and improve the mobile financial offerings by Zindigi and help financial inclusion, economic growth, and have a positive impact on customers people that have been underbanked.
Mark Muller, Group CEO, Optasia spoke with positivity about the developments. He said: “The capabilities and robustness of Optasia’s AI-led platform are valued every day by partners across the globe, that seek to improve the services they offer. It’s great to enable the delivery of top-level digital banking services to Pakistan through this collaboration with JS Bank.”
Noman Azhar, Chief Officer, Zindigi, reiterated the reception, stating: “Optasia’s AI capabilities are instrumental in enhancing the optimization of digital banking services, turning advanced lending into a tangible reality for everyone. At Zindigi, our commitment is resolute in catalysing a positive transformation within the financial services landscape, ultimately benefitting society as a whole.”
Optasia’s global presence has brought its AI platform to over 30 countries. The offerings and flexibility that this proprietary AI-led platform provides, allows Optasia to support financial inclusion to underbanked people worldwide.
