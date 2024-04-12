Chase posts solid earnings in Q1 image credit: shutterstock

Chase has reported net income of $13.4bn, up 6%, year-over-year. Net revenue of $42.5bn is up by 8%, or up 4% excluding its First Republic acquisition.

Net interest income continues to rise sharply, ahead by 11% y-o-y or up 5% excluding First Republic. Non-interest revenue of $19.3bn is ahead by 5% y-o-y.

The current quarter reflects higher asset management fees and higher Investment Banking fees. This is predominantly offset by lower CIB Markets non-interest revenue. One negative metric is a 13% rise in non-interest expenses. This is driven by higher compensation. Notably, headcount rises by 2,000 from a year ago or 5% to almost 312,000 employees.

The provision for credit losses of $1.9bn reflects net charge-offs of $2.0bn and a net reserve release of $72m.

Consumer banking revenue +7%, mobile banking users up by 7%

Average loans are up 16%, or up 3% excluding First Republic. Average deposits are up 2%, or flat excluding First Republic.

Consumer and community banking net income falls by 8% to $4.8bn but revenue rises by 7% to $17.7bn.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Net income was $4.8 billion, down 8%, or down 15% excluding First Republic. Net revenue was $17.7 billion, up 7%, or up 1% excluding First Republic. Banking and Wealth Management net revenue of $10.3bn is ahead by 3%. Channel highlights include a 7% y-o-y rise in active mobile banking customers.

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, said: “We reported strong results in the first quarter, delivering net income of $13.4bn or $14.0 excluding a $725m increase to the FDIC special assessment. Last month, we announced a 10% increase to the common dividend. Our exceptionally high CET1 capital ratio of 15.0% and peer-leading returns provide us with the capacity and flexibility to both reinvest for growth and maintain an attractive capital-return profile, without compromising our fortress balance sheet.

“This quarter, NII declined 4% sequentially, and as expected, NII ex. Markets declined 2% sequentially. This is due to deposit margin compression and lower deposit balances, mostly in CCB. Looking ahead, we expect normalisation to continue for both NII and credit costs. In CB, we saw strong growth in Payments fees and onboarded a significant number of new client relationships. Finally, in AWM, asset management fees were up 14%, with continued strong net inflows.”