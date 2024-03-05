JPMorgan Chase becomes an official partner of the Academy Museum. Source: Shutterstock.com

JPMorgan Chase has announced a partnership with the Academy Museum. The partnership makes JPMorgan Chase an Official Partner of the Academy Museum and the “Preferred Card of the Academy Museum.”

Throughout the partnership JPMorgan Chase will sponsor select temporary exhibitions and the museum’s regular feature, “Oscar Sundays,” a weekly film screening series of Oscar-nominated and winning films held in the museum every Sunday afternoon. JPMorgan Chase will also sponsor a select number of community related events at the museum.

David Shaheen, Head of the West Region and Entertainment Industries for J.P. Morgan Corporate Client Banking, said: “JPMorgan Chase has walked side by side with the film industry since its inception, collaborating on and supporting many of its chapters throughout its history. Our support of the industry has been central to its achievements from the beginning, and so we’re thrilled to play yet another part in showcasing its stories to the world.”

JP Morgan Chase has a long history of financing Hollywood productions

JPMorgan Chase is a financier to Hollywood production companies globally, covering a 90% plus market share of arranging corporate debt for the industry. For nearly a century, JPMorgan Chase and its predecessor institutions have cultivated a relationship with the entertainment and media industry. Since 1927, the Firm has provided direct loans, capital market executionsand other products and services to almost every aspect of the industry, including large production and distribution companies, talent agencies, exhibitors and animation studios.

The Firm, through J.P. Morgan Private Bank, also offers direct wealth management services to entertainment executives, directors, creatives and talent offering bespoke investment services, estate planning and other products designed for industry stakeholders to ensure their long-term generational wealth.

Amy Homma, Chief Audience Officer, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, added: “It’s part of the Academy Museum’s mission to provide our local community broader access to cultural resources, educational experiences, and opportunities to engage with film history and the arts and sciences of filmmaking. We are thrilled the Academy Museum partnership with JPMorgan Chase will continue to amplify the important work we do in the cultural space of Los Angeles.”

