Job postings for the year to date are down sharply at major US banks credit: shutterstock.com

For the first eight months of 2023, US Bank is the most active recruiter in terms of new job postings. Specifically, US Bank posted almost 43,000 new jobs for the period from 1 January to 31 August. Compared with the year ago period, US Bank job postings are down by 18% from over 52,300.

The year-on-year decline in job postings is even more pronounced at Citigroup, down by 44% from over 75,000 to just over 42,000. The third most active recruiter, Wells Fargo, has posted over 31,000 jobs for the first eight months of 2023, down by 50% from 63,000 for the same period last year.

But the biggest reductions in job postings are noted at JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. For the year to date, job postings at Chase are down by 54% y-o-y from almost 58,000 to just over 26,000. At Bank of America, the figure for the year to date drops below 10,000 job postings compared with over 37,000 for the same period last year.

Among European lenders, Santander, Standard Chartered and Société Générale are the most active recruiters for the current year to date. For the same period last year, BNP Paribas, Erste and Barclays were the most active recruiters among European-headquartered banks.

Indian-lenders Kotak Mahindra and HDFC are the most active recruiters elsewhere and this year, feature among the most active 10 banks globally in terms of new job postings.

